Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CSIOY opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.15. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $200.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.72 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

