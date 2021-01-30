Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Short Interest Update

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Cassiopea stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Cassiopea has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

