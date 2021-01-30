Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $374,679.16 and approximately $87,420.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00479219 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00175595 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

