Castweet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,147.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Castweet token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $378,794.99 and approximately $86,147.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00490395 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00179431 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

