Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Wesleyan Assurance Society’s 3rd Largest Position

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 3.1% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $182.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.