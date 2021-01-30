CBDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,035.77 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 83.5% against the US dollar. One CBDAO token can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $48,035.77 and approximately $13,747.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

CBDAO Token Profile

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

Buying and Selling CBDAO

CBDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.