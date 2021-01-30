CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

