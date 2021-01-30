CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.47

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.47 and traded as high as $59.32. CCL Industries shares last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 485,000 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at C$1,023,600. Insiders sold a total of 83,995 shares of company stock worth $5,038,070 over the last three months.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

