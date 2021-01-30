Ccore Trading 44% Lower Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ccore has a market cap of $8,230.64 and approximately $66.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

