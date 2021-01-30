Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celcuity from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

