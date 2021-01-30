Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.01. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

