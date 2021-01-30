Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $32.88 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $81,550.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 32,974,307 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.