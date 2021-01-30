Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $970,792.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.