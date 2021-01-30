Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -9.35–9.35 EPS.

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.52. 70,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,543. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

