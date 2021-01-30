Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and $1.91 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.