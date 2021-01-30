Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.08. Century Casinos shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 230,740 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $205.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

