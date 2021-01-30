CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.81 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 7% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and $5.12 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00130311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064989 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,322.25 or 0.91699790 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,985,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,819,853 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.