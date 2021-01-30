Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.73

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.73 and traded as low as $27.40. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 178,909 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £147.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

