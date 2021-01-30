Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and approximately $2.68 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,009,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

