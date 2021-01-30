ChainX Hits One Day Volume of $3.45 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00014144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $36.69 million and $3.45 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

