Chapman Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.