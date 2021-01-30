Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 187.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 47.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 61.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.56 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $644.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.13. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.