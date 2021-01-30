Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4,375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.