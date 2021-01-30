Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.