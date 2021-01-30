Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Market Cap Tops $69,783.20

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Cheesecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $69,783.20 and $12.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000249 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2,216.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 tokens. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

