Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.16

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $261.16 and traded as high as $296.50. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $296.50, with a volume of 428,271 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £836.69 million and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.