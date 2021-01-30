Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 90.9% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.