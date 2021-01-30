Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,253 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

