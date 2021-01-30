Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 48,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $266.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

