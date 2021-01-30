Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,426 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after buying an additional 806,581 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

