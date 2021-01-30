Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,629,000.

VGT stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

