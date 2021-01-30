Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 873 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 305,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 539,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.