Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

