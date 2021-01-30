Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,888,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

BILL opened at $121.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -234.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

