Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.