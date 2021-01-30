Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 325 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,098.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,042.28. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 699.74, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

