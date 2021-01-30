Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

