Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

