Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

