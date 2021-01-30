Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

