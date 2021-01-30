Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

