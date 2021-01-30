Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

