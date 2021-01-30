Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

