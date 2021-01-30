Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after purchasing an additional 357,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,784 shares of company stock valued at $63,407,782. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $372.07 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.