Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

