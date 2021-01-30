Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ASND opened at $150.15 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

