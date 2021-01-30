Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

