Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $137.16 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

