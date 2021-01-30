Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 1.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.44 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

