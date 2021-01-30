Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

IOO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

